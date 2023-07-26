Local musicians and festival vendors are preparing a lawsuit against Matty Healy and his three bandmates of The 1975

Local musicians and food vendors at Good Vibes festival in Malaysia are preparing a lawsuit against The 1975 following Matty Healy’s onstage rant. The infamous frontman kissed his bandmate and slammed the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws in a headline show on Friday.

The lawsuit - which is being led by local artists and 28 festival vendors - is being drawn up to seek compensation for those affected by the festival’s cancellation. The headline show was cancelled 30 minutes after Healy’s antics and the following day of the festival was also slashed.

The 1975 singer told the audience he wouldn’t have accepted the slot if he had been aware of the country’s laws. “I don’t see the fucking point, right, I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” he said.

“I am sorry if that offends you and you’re religious and it’s part of your government, but... I don’t care any more,” he continued. “If you push, I am going to push back. I am not in the mood.”

The 1975 have since confirmed they’ve also cancelled subsequent shows in Indonesia and Taiwan.

The class action lawsuit was spoken about at a meeting attended by musicians, vendors and media in the Hartamas area of Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, The Guardian reported. Appearing at the meeting, Mathew Thomas Philip of Malaysian law firm Thomas Phillip said: “My view is that the 1975 must be held responsible and accountable for the losses suffered by the artists and vendors.”

