Is it a shoe-in for frontrunner Loyle Carner or are we in for a shock? Find out the favourites to win the Mercury Prize 2023 with the latest betting odds

Mercury Prize award betting odds have been released by bookies ahead of the ceremony in September with Loyle Carner emerging as the frontrunner. The nominees were announced at the end of July and feature standout albums from the likes of Fred Again..., Jessie Ware, Young Fathers and Shygirl.

The team at online betting guide, OLBG, have released the latest odds for the favourites to win the Mercury Prize 2023 and Loyle Carner’s latest album ‘hugo’ is the 3/1 favourite for the award. Last year’s Mercury Prize went to hip-hop artist Little Simz for her fourth album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Here are the Mercury Prize 2023 betting odds and who the favourite is amongst the list of nominees.

Mercury Prize 2023 betting odds

Loyle Carner - 3/1 (25%)

Fred Again - 7/2 (22.2%)

Young Fathers 4/1 (20.0%)

Jessie Ware 11/2 (15.4%)

Olivia Dean 6/1 (14.3%)

Mercury Prize 2023 nominees

There are 12 nominees in total for the award with the full list as follows:

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Ezra Collective - Where I’m Meant to Be

Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good!

Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B

Lankum - False Lankum

Loyle Carner - Hugo

Olivia Dean - Messy

Raye - My 21st Century Blues

Shygirl - Nymph

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

When is the 2023 Mercury Prize?