Mercury Prize award betting odds have been released by bookies ahead of the ceremony in September with Loyle Carner emerging as the frontrunner. The nominees were announced at the end of July and feature standout albums from the likes of Fred Again..., Jessie Ware, Young Fathers and Shygirl.
The team at online betting guide, OLBG, have released the latest odds for the favourites to win the Mercury Prize 2023 and Loyle Carner’s latest album ‘hugo’ is the 3/1 favourite for the award. Last year’s Mercury Prize went to hip-hop artist Little Simz for her fourth album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here are the Mercury Prize 2023 betting odds and who the favourite is amongst the list of nominees.
Mercury Prize 2023 betting odds
- Loyle Carner - 3/1 (25%)
- Fred Again - 7/2 (22.2%)
- Young Fathers 4/1 (20.0%)
- Jessie Ware 11/2 (15.4%)
- Olivia Dean 6/1 (14.3%)
Mercury Prize 2023 nominees
There are 12 nominees in total for the award with the full list as follows:
- Arctic Monkeys - The Car
- Ezra Collective - Where I’m Meant to Be
- Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
- J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard
- Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good!
- Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B
- Lankum - False Lankum
- Loyle Carner - Hugo
- Olivia Dean - Messy
- Raye - My 21st Century Blues
- Shygirl - Nymph
- Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
When is the 2023 Mercury Prize?
The winner is due to be announced at a special ceremony at London’s Hammersmith Apollo on Thursday, September 7.