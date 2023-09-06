Mercury Prize 2023 is right around the corner - here’s a look at the past winners who walked away with the music award.

The Mercury Prize - which is celebrating its 32nd year - is recognised for often marking out the stars of tomorrow in the music industry. Countless artists who have walked away with the esteemed music award have seen their careers skyrocket including James Blake, who’s album Overgrown saw sales jump more than 2,500% at Amazon UK, in the wake of his win.

However, the Mercury Prize is not just a springboard for up-and-coming talent but a way of giving critical recognition to legacy names like PJ Harvey and Elbow. The former won her second Mercury Prize in 2011 for the anthemic ‘Let England Shake’, released two decades into her career.

Loyle Carner is currently the bookies’ favourite to win this year’s prize but it’s not out of the realms of possibility to see an upset. Here’s a look at who’s won the Mercury Prize over the years including the full list of artists and albums celebrated by the music award show since 1992.

List of Mercury Prize winners by year

The full list of Mercury Prize winners are as follows....

90s

1992: Primal Scream - Screamadelica

1993: Suede - Suede

1994: M-People - Elegant Slumming

1995: Portishead - Dummy

1996: Pulp - Different Class

1997: Roni Size/Reprazent - New Forms

1998: Gomez - Bring It On

1999: Talvin Singh - OK

Portishead’s Dummy is a seminal album for followers of electronic and trip-hop

00s

2000: PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea

2001: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast

2002: Ms. Dynamite - A Little Deeper

2003: Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner

2004: Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand

2005: Antony And The Johnsons - I Am A Bird Now

2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not

2007: Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future

2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid

2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy

Arctic Monkeys won the Mercury Prize for their debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, in 2006

2010s

2010: The xx - XX

2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake

2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave

2013: James Blake - Overgrown

2014: Young Fathers - Dead

2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now

2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa

2017: Sampha - Process

2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life

2019: Dave - Psychodrama