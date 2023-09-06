Mercury Prize winners: Full list of previous albums and artists to take home coveted music award by year
Mercury Prize 2023 is right around the corner - here’s a look at the past winners who walked away with the music award.
The Mercury Prize - which is celebrating its 32nd year - is recognised for often marking out the stars of tomorrow in the music industry. Countless artists who have walked away with the esteemed music award have seen their careers skyrocket including James Blake, who’s album Overgrown saw sales jump more than 2,500% at Amazon UK, in the wake of his win.
However, the Mercury Prize is not just a springboard for up-and-coming talent but a way of giving critical recognition to legacy names like PJ Harvey and Elbow. The former won her second Mercury Prize in 2011 for the anthemic ‘Let England Shake’, released two decades into her career.
Loyle Carner is currently the bookies’ favourite to win this year’s prize but it’s not out of the realms of possibility to see an upset. Here’s a look at who’s won the Mercury Prize over the years including the full list of artists and albums celebrated by the music award show since 1992.
List of Mercury Prize winners by year
The full list of Mercury Prize winners are as follows....
90s
- 1992: Primal Scream - Screamadelica
- 1993: Suede - Suede
- 1994: M-People - Elegant Slumming
- 1995: Portishead - Dummy
- 1996: Pulp - Different Class
- 1997: Roni Size/Reprazent - New Forms
- 1998: Gomez - Bring It On
- 1999: Talvin Singh - OK
00s
- 2000: PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea
- 2001: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast
- 2002: Ms. Dynamite - A Little Deeper
- 2003: Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner
- 2004: Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand
- 2005: Antony And The Johnsons - I Am A Bird Now
- 2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not
- 2007: Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future
- 2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid
- 2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy
2010s
- 2010: The xx - XX
- 2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
- 2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave
- 2013: James Blake - Overgrown
- 2014: Young Fathers - Dead
- 2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now
- 2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa
- 2017: Sampha - Process
- 2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life
- 2019: Dave - Psychodrama
- 2020: Michael Kiwanuka - KIWANUKA
- 2021: Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
- 2022: Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert