Alexandra Palace has confirmed timings for the James Blake concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The door times for James Blake's huge show at Alexandra Palace have been confirmed.

The singer-songwriter will play his one UK concert in London on 28 September. It comes as part of his Playing Robots Into Heaven - which comes in support of his 2023 album of the same name.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the concert at Alexandra Palace, James Blake will head to North America for a run of shows in October. During the tour he will play gigs in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto and other major citirs.

Ticketmaster has issued an update on tickets for the James Blake concert in London on 28 September. But what are the timings for the show?

Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open at Alexandra Palace?

The doors will open at the London venue at 6.30pm, according to Alexandra Palace's website. The show itself is also scheduled to begin at the same time.

A support act - Actress - will perform before James Blake takes to the stage.

Where in Alexandra Palace is the concert?