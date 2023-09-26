Telling news your way
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago
The door times for James Blake's huge show at Alexandra Palace have been confirmed.

The singer-songwriter will play his one UK concert in London on 28 September. It comes as part of his Playing Robots Into Heaven - which comes in support of his 2023 album of the same name.

Following the concert at Alexandra Palace, James Blake will head to North America for a run of shows in October. During the tour he will play gigs in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto and other major citirs.

Ticketmaster has issued an update on tickets for the James Blake concert in London on 28 September. But what are the timings for the show?

Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open at Alexandra Palace?

The doors will open at the London venue at 6.30pm, according to Alexandra Palace's website. The show itself is also scheduled to begin at the same time.

A support act - Actress - will perform before James Blake takes to the stage.

Where in Alexandra Palace is the concert?

The James Blake gig will take place in The Great Hall at Alexandra Palace, according to the venue's website.

