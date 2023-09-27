Muse's Will of the People World Tour is coming to Dublin, Manchester and London

Muse will be bringing the Will of the People World Tour to Dublin tonight.

The legendary rock band will be playing a final flourish of stadium shows in support of their ninth studio album of the same name. It will include stops at the Irish capital, Manchester and two nights in London.

The tour originally kicked-off in 2022 and has seen Muse play 90 shows since April last year - spread across eight different legs. Muse have sold over one million tickets for the Will of the People World Tour, according to reports.

Having played shows in Europe and even Malaysia during the summer, Muse will return to the UK and Ireland before finishing the tour on 4 November in Toluca, Mexico.

If you are heading to Dublin and the 3Arena, here's what you need to know:

What time do doors open for Muse at Dublin?

The doors will open at 6.30pm at the 3Arena in Dublin on Wednesday, 27 September.

How long is a Muse concert?

A support act - Nova Twins - will perform before Muse take to the stage, but fans can expect plenty of bang for their buck. The band have performed sets lasting around 2 hours each for recent shows on the Will of the People World Tour.

Matthew Bellamy, Dominic Howard, and Chris Wolstenholme of Muse perform onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

For example at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy on 22 July the band were on stage from 9.25pm until 11.25pm - a two hour set.

Can you get tickets?

Ticketmaster is warning that there is "low" availability for tickets for the show at 3Arena in Dublin. There are also ticket warnings in place for gigs in Manchester and Dublin in the coming days.

For the show in Dublin on Wednesday night, Ticketmaster Ireland has resale tickets available from 69 Euros each.

What could the setlist be?

Muse have already played the vast majority of shows on the Will of the People World Tour - which began back in April 2022 - and that gives fans plenty of examples for what to expect from the setlist.

The most recent concert was in Kuala Lumpa, Malaysia, on 29 July and according to Setlist.fm, Muse played the following tracks:

Intro: Chant

Will of the People

Interlude

Hysteria

[Drill Sergeant]

Psycho

Thought Contagion

Won't Stand Down

Kill or Be Killed(Felsmann + Tiley Reinterpretation)

Compliance

Interstitial 'Parkour'

Time Is Running Out

You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween(Bach's 'Toccata and Fugue in D Minor' intro)

Madness

Resistance

The 2nd Law: Isolated System

Supermassive Black Hole

Interstitial 'Driving'

Plug In Baby

Behold, the Glove(Matt Bellamy song)

Uprising

Prelude

Starlight

Encore

Kill or Be Killed

Knights of Cydonia

Who is the support act for Muse concert in Dublin?

The opening act for the Will of the People World Tour shows in September and October will be the Nova Twins. They are a rock duo formed in 2014 and are made up of vocalist/guitarist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South.