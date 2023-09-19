Hozier's tour will come to the Budweiser Stage in Toronto

Hozier will bring his Unreal Unearth tour to Toronto tonight.

It is the latest stop on his North American leg - which began with shows in the midwest earlier this month. He will remain on the road through to November - including a grand finale at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA later in 2023.

Hozier's next stop will be at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, 19 September. Fans are being warned that the show is sold out.

However for those who have managed to get tickets to the concert, they will be wondering what the setlist might be. You will also be wanting to know the concert timings - and when the doors will open.

Here's all you need to know:

What time will the doors open at Toronto concert?

The doors will open at 7pm on Tuesday evening. The concert will start at 8pm, according to the venue's website.