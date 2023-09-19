Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
YouTube suspends monetisation of Russell Brand's channel
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers stab wound to chest at theme park
Number of schools in England where RAAC has been found rises to 174
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier

Hozier Toronto door times: what time will doors open at Budweiser Stage in Toronto?

Hozier's tour will come to the Budweiser Stage in Toronto

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 hours ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hozier will bring his Unreal Unearth tour to Toronto tonight.

It is the latest stop on his North American leg - which began with shows in the midwest earlier this month. He will remain on the road through to November - including a grand finale at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA later in 2023.

Hozier's next stop will be at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, 19 September. Fans are being warned that the show is sold out.

Most Popular

However for those who have managed to get tickets to the concert, they will be wondering what the setlist might be. You will also be wanting to know the concert timings - and when the doors will open.

Here's all you need to know:

What time will the doors open at Toronto concert?

The doors will open at 7pm on Tuesday evening. The concert will start at 8pm, according to the venue's website.

A support act will take to the stage before Hozier performs at the Budweiser Stage.

Related topics:Live MusicTickets