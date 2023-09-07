Hozier's Unreal Unearth tour will come to Saint Louis Music Park in September

Hozier will bring his Unreal Unearth tour to North America starting this weekend.

The singer will be on the road through September, October and into November playing venues across the United States and Canada. It includes stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto and other major cities.

Hozier's tour comes following the release of his third album - Unreal Unearth - in August 2023. It topped the charts in the UK and Ireland as well as reaching number three on the Billboard 200.

He will start his run of North American shows on Saturday, 9 September in St Louis. Here's all you need to know:

When and where is Hozier's St Louis show?

The Irish star will be starting his Unreal Unearth tour at the Saint Louis Music Park, which is located in the Maryland Heights suburb of the St Louis. The full address for the venue is: 750 Casino Center Dr, Maryland Heights, MO 63043, United States.

Hozier will play the venue on Saturday, 9 September.

Can you still get tickets?

Tickets for the show at Saint Louis muisc Park on Saturday, 9 September are sold out according to both Hozier's official website and Ticketmaster.com. On the ticketing wesbite, users are greeted with the following message: "Tickets are sold out now. Check back soon."

For those looking for tickets to Hozier's next show in Chicago on Tuesday, 12 September, the event is also sold out.

What time does the St Louis show start?

The doors will open at 7pm at Sain Louis Music Park on Saturday evening. The concert will start at 8pm, according to the venue's website.

A support act will perform before Hozier takes to the stage. It is the first show of the North American tour so it is not yet known what time the singer's set will begin.

How long is a Hozier concert?

The North American leg of the Unreal Unearth tour will start with the show in St Louis on Saturday, 9 September. There is not yet a reference for how long the shows will be in the US and Canada this fall.

However Hozier performed tour dates earlier in the summer in Ireland, UK and Europe. During his show at Belfast, Northern Ireland, on 26 July, his set lasted 1 hour 40 minutes - from 9pm until 10.40pm.

What is the potential setlist?

Hozier played a number of shows in Ireland, UK and Europe between 25 June and 26 July. It includes stops in Dublin, Paris and London - with the most recent show coming in Belfast.

During the show at Limehouse 1 on 26 July he played the following tracks, according to Setlist.fm.

Unknown/Nth

Eat Your Young

Jackie and Wilson

From Eden

To Be Alone

Dinner & Diatribes

Francesca

I, Carrion (Icarian)

Like Real People Do(with Victoria Canal)

De Selby (Part 1)

De Selby (Part 2)

All Things End

Would That I

Almost (Sweet Music)

Movement

Take Me to Church

Encore

Cherry Wine(Solo)

First Light

Work Song

However it should be noted that Hozier released his new album Unreal Unearth - from which the tour gets its name - on 18 August. This could prompt the singer to mix up the setlist for his shows in North America.

Who is Hozier's support act?

For the show in Saint Louis Music Park on Saturday, 9 September, Hozier will be joined by special guest Madison Cunningham. She will open for him and perform before the Take Me to Church singer takes to the stage for his set.