Muse The O2 setlist: what songs have the band played at London show
Muse's potential setlist for second show at The O2 in London
The rockers have one last concert remaining on the UK and Ireland tour as the mammoth Will of the People World Tour comes to an end. Matt Bellamy and co have been on the road since April 2022.
Muse have played shows in Dublin, Manchester and London on the current autumn run of shows. The band have already played one show at The O2 and will return to the venue on Monday, 2 October.
But what can fans expect from the setlist? Here's all you need to know:
What is the Will of the People world tour setlist?
Muse have played three shows in the UK and Ireland so far on the tour - including a night at The O2 in London on Sunday, 1 October. Fans who attended that show heard the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:
- Intro: Chant
- Will of the People
- Interlude
- Hysteria
- [Drill Sergeant]
- Psycho
- Thought Contagion
- Won't Stand Down
- Kill or Be Killed(Felsmann + Tiley Reinterpretation)
- Compliance
- Interstitial 'Parkour'
- Time Is Running Out
- The 2nd Law: Isolated System
- Resistance
- You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween(Bach's 'Toccata and Fugue in D Minor' intro)
- Madness
- We Are Fucking Fucked
- The Dark Side (alternate reality version)
- Supermassive Black Hole
- Interstitial 'Driving'
- Plug In Baby
- Behold, the Glove(Matt Bellamy song)
- Uprising
- Prelude
- Starlight
Encore
- Kill or Be Killed
- Knights of Cydonia
How long will Muse be on stage for in London?
The band played the first of two shows at The O2 on Sunday, 1 October - it will be followed by a second concert on Monday, 2 October. For the initial night at the London venue, Muse were on stage from 8.35pm until 10.30pm, according to Setlist.fm.
The performance lasted around 1 hour 55 minutes. Muse's sets have lasted around a similar time for the concerts in Dublin and Manchester as well.