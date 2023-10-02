Muse's potential setlist for second show at The O2 in London

Muse will return to The O2 arena in London for a second show in a row.

The rockers have one last concert remaining on the UK and Ireland tour as the mammoth Will of the People World Tour comes to an end. Matt Bellamy and co have been on the road since April 2022.

Muse have played shows in Dublin, Manchester and London on the current autumn run of shows. The band have already played one show at The O2 and will return to the venue on Monday, 2 October.

But what can fans expect from the setlist? Here's all you need to know:

What is the Will of the People world tour setlist?

Muse have played three shows in the UK and Ireland so far on the tour - including a night at The O2 in London on Sunday, 1 October. Fans who attended that show heard the following songs, according to Setlist.fm:

Intro: Chant

Will of the People

Interlude

Hysteria

[Drill Sergeant]

Psycho

Thought Contagion

Won't Stand Down

Kill or Be Killed(Felsmann + Tiley Reinterpretation)

Compliance

Interstitial 'Parkour'

Time Is Running Out

The 2nd Law: Isolated System

Resistance

You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween(Bach's 'Toccata and Fugue in D Minor' intro)

Madness

We Are Fucking Fucked

The Dark Side (alternate reality version)

Supermassive Black Hole

Interstitial 'Driving'

Plug In Baby

Behold, the Glove(Matt Bellamy song)

Uprising

Prelude

Starlight

Encore

Kill or Be Killed

Knights of Cydonia

How long will Muse be on stage for in London?

The band played the first of two shows at The O2 on Sunday, 1 October - it will be followed by a second concert on Monday, 2 October. For the initial night at the London venue, Muse were on stage from 8.35pm until 10.30pm, according to Setlist.fm.