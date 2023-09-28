The 1975's world tour will come to San Jose, California next

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The door times have been confirmed for The 1975's show in San Jose tonight.

Matt Healy and Co have embarked on the huge Still... At Their Very Best which will take them across the globe over the coming months. However the singer shocked fans by announcing the band will go on hiatus after it concludes in 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1975 will play shows at some of the biggest venues in North America over the next few weeks. The first leg of the tour will come to an end in December.

Fans in UK and Europe will have to wait until late winter/ early spring 2024 to see the band. The UK leg will kick-off in February and the tour will come to an end in Amsterdam in March next year.

But what are the timings for the concerts? Here's all you need to know:

What time will the doors open for The 1975 show in San Jose?

The doors will open at the SAP Center at 6.30pm on Thursday, 28 September, the venue announced. The concert itself will start at 7.30pm and a support act will perform before The 1975 take to the stage.