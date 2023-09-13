Watch more videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift proved she is a force to be reckoned with at the MTV VMA Awards as she picked up the most awards of the night. The singer, who is 33, is taking over the world right now with her sell out Era’s tour and new concert movie to be released. Fans just can’t get enough of Tay right now and there is even more good news.

Taylor Swift recently announced she is set to release the re-recorded Taylor’s version of her ‘1989’ album. In an Instagram post the singer wrote “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVOURITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane, I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

It was claimed that ex-boyfriend Matty Healy from the band 1975 was meant to feature on this album after reportedly recording songs together whilst they were dating. A source told The Sun: “She has a few tracks with the band to choose from but she'll release the tune they made while they were together.”

However, according to the Daily Mail a spokesperson for Taylor Swift said: “neither Matty Healy nor The 1975 are on this album.”

The ‘1989’ album was originally released in October 2014 and featured hits such as ‘Blank Space’, ‘Shake It Off’ and ‘This Love’. The new re-recorded album is due to be released on October 27.

Taylor Swift hasn’t confirmed any collaborations for her new album but now that Matty Healy is out of the picture, the rumour mill has been going crazy. These are the possible collaborators for ‘1989’ (Taylor’s version)?

Will Harry Styles collaborate on Taylor Swift album?

This could be wishful thinking but ‘Swifties’ and ‘Harries’ are predicting that the exes will get back together to collaborate on the single ‘Style’. The song which features the lyrics “You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye” is rumoured to be about Harry Styles so it would be the perfect collab.

Will Selena Gomez collaborate on Taylor Swift album?

The pair were seen hugging at the VMAs so there definitely isn't any ‘Bad Blood’ between the two besties. But Selena Gomez did feature in the original ‘Girl Squad’ video, which also included Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, Zendaya, Cara Delevingne, Ellie Goulding and so many more. It would be a great collaboration and we want to see more of these two gurlies.

Will Jack Antonoff collaborate on Taylor Swift album?