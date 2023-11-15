The Prodigy tour: door times and when UK tour concerts start and end
The Prodigy's Army of the Ants UK tour takes place in November
The Prodigy are set to hit the road for a huge UK tour this month. It is the band's second tour since the death of front man Keith Flint.
Fans will be flocking to arenas across the nation in the coming weeks for the Army of the Ants shows. It follows the band's return to the stage in 2022.
The Prodigy will be joined by two support acts for the upcoming shows. If you have tickets for the gigs, you might be wondering about the timings.
Here's all you need to know:
What are the door times for The Prodigy?
The Prodigy will be playing shows across the UK this month. It starts in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro on Thursday, November 16 and concludes at Alexandra Palace in London on Friday, November 24.
The venues have started to confirm the timings for the shows this month.
Glasgow, OVO Hydro - November 16
The doors will open at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. The concert is due to begin at 7.30pm and there is a curfew at 11pm.
Manchester, AO Arena - November 17
AO Arena has confirmed that the doors will open at 6pm on Friday. The gig will start at 7.30pm and end before 11pm.
Leeds, First Direct Arena - November 18
For fans heading to the show in Leeds, the doors will open at 6pm. The venue has confirmed that the concert will begin at 7.45pm.
Brighton, Brighton Centre - November 20
The doors will open at 6.30pm, the Brighton Centre has confirmed. Expect the show to start at a similar time to previous dates.
Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena - November 21
Fans are advised that doors will open in Cardiff at 6.30pm, the venue has confirmed. The show will start at around 7.30pm, based on prior dates.
Birmingham, Utilita Arena - November 23
The door times have not yet been announced by the venue. But expect similar timings to the rest of the tour.
The doors will open at 6.30pm on both nights, the venue has confirmed. Expect similiar start time to prior concerts.