Queens of the Stone Age tour will come to AO Arena in Manchester

Queens of the Stone Age will bring the End if Nero tour to the UK this week. Tickets for the arena shows went on sale earlier in 2023.

Josh Homme and the gang will be coming to major cities across the British Isles including stops in Manchester, London, Birmingham, Dublin and more. The band have also been announced for Download Festival 2024 and will be back across the pond.

The tour kicks off at the AO Arena in Manchester on Tuesday, November 14 and continues through to 22 November, coming to an end in Dublin. The band will be joined by a support act for the UK and Ireland shows this month.

Fans attentions will be turning to the upcoming shows - as Ticketmaster issues availability warnings for the shows. You might be wondering about the timings for the arena shows this month.

Here's all you need to know:

What are the door times for the tour?

The first show on the End Is Nero tour will be at the AO Arena in Manchester on Tuesday, November 14. The doors at the venue will open at 6pm, according to the venue's website.

When does concert start?

The gig is set to start at 7.30pm, according to the AO Arena. It gives fans plenty of time between the opening of the doors at 6pm.

Queens of the Stone Age will have a support act and so will not take to the stage until later in the evening. On the recent run of European shows, the band started at around 9pm.

How long is a Queens of the Stone Age concert?

The band have been on the road across Europe in recent weeks and these previous shows give fans a hint of what to expect. Queens fo the Stone Age have been on the stage for around two hours each night.