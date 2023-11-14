Queens of the Stone Age fans can expect a career spaning setlist at AO Arena in Manchester

Queens of the Stone Age fans can expect a career spanning set on the band's UK tour this month. The door times have been announced for the upcoming dates.

The band will be joined by two support acts who will perform before Josh Homme and co take to the stage. But fans might be wondering what songs they can expect to hear.

Here's all you need to know:

What is potential setlist for UK tour?

Queens of the Stone Age will kick-off the UK leg of the End Is Nero in Manchester on Tuesday, November 14. It is the first gig on the November run of shows and it will confirm which songs the band will be performing on the tour.

The most recent show on the Europe tour took place at the Sportpaleis in Merksem, Belgium on Sunday, November 12. It gives fans heading to the UK shows a hint of what to expect from the setlist.

According to Setlist.fm users, Queens fo the Stone Age performed the following tracks:

Regular John

No One Knows

Smooth Sailing

My God Is the Sun

Emotion Sickness

If I Had a Tail

Time & Place

Carnavoyeur

The Way You Used to Do

Better Living Through Chemistry

Sick, Sick, Sick

Negative Space

Leg of Lamb

Made to Parade

Make It Wit Chu

Little Sister (with keyboard intro)

Encore

God Is in the Radio

I Sat by the Ocean

Go With the Flow(mellow intro into full song)

A Song for the Dead

How long will Queens of the Stone Age be on stage?