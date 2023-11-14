Queens of the Stone Age tour: potential setlist and songs you could hear at Manchester AO Arena
Queens of the Stone Age fans can expect a career spaning setlist at AO Arena in Manchester
Queens of the Stone Age fans can expect a career spanning set on the band's UK tour this month. The door times have been announced for the upcoming dates.
The band will be joined by two support acts who will perform before Josh Homme and co take to the stage. But fans might be wondering what songs they can expect to hear.
Here's all you need to know:
What is potential setlist for UK tour?
Queens of the Stone Age will kick-off the UK leg of the End Is Nero in Manchester on Tuesday, November 14. It is the first gig on the November run of shows and it will confirm which songs the band will be performing on the tour.
The most recent show on the Europe tour took place at the Sportpaleis in Merksem, Belgium on Sunday, November 12. It gives fans heading to the UK shows a hint of what to expect from the setlist.
According to Setlist.fm users, Queens fo the Stone Age performed the following tracks:
- Regular John
- No One Knows
- Smooth Sailing
- My God Is the Sun
- Emotion Sickness
- If I Had a Tail
- Time & Place
- Carnavoyeur
- The Way You Used to Do
- Better Living Through Chemistry
- Sick, Sick, Sick
- Negative Space
- Leg of Lamb
- Made to Parade
- Make It Wit Chu
- Little Sister (with keyboard intro)
Encore
- God Is in the Radio
- I Sat by the Ocean
- Go With the Flow(mellow intro into full song)
- A Song for the Dead
How long will Queens of the Stone Age be on stage?
Fans heading to the UK shows, starting with the gig at AO Arena in Manchester on November 14, might be wondering how long they can expect the band to be on stage for on the tour. For the dates in Europe, Queens of the Stone Age performed for approximately two hours - taking to the stage at around 9pm each night.