Queens of the Stone Age will be joined by The Chats and Deep Tan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Queens of the Stone Age have confirmed the support act for the End is Nero tour this month. The door times have been announced for the shows.

The tour starts with a stop at Manchester's AO Arena on Tuesday, November 14 and concludes in Dublin on Wednesday, November 22. Josh Homme and co will be joined by special guests for the arena shows.

Here's all you need to know:

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Queens of the Stone Age support act?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rockers will be joined by two openers for the UK and Ireland arena shows. It includes the stop in Manchester at the AO Arena on Tuesday, November 14.

The support acts for the upcoming shows are:

The Chats

Deep Tan

Josh Homme, singer of the rock band Queens Of The Stone Age. Picture: HELLE ARENSBAK/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Who are The Chats?

Australian punk band The Chats will be the main support act for Queens of the Stone Age's upcoming tour. The group, who describe their sound as "shed rock", formed in Queensland in 2016 and have released two albums so far.

The Chats went viral in 2017 with their track Smoko and its accompany music video. Their track Pub Feed also made waves after its release in 2019.

The band is made up of guitarist Josh Hardy, drummer Matt Boggis, and bassist and vocalist Eamon Sandwith. The Chats have released two albums and two EPs.

Who is Deep Tan?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A post-punk band from London, Deep Tan are known for their stripped-back, minimal sound. The female fronted three piece dropped their first single in 2019 and the group's most recent song Xenomorph Queen released in October this year/