As Download gears up to announce its headline acts for 2024, we take a look at which bands could realistically headline Download Festival 2024.

Download is just a week away from confirming which bands will headline the 2024 edition of the popular metal and rock festival. Last year, the Donington Park-based event saw Slipknot and thrash metal legends Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon top the bill and fans are already wondering which acts are rumoured to fill the slots next year.

Rumours have been circulating but which bands are being touted to headline the festival next year? Here's a list of acts that could be announced as the headline act for Download Festival 2024.

Rumoured bands to headline Download Festival 2024 - full list

Iron Maiden

Despite headlining the festival back in 2022, rumours are circulating online that Iron Maiden are set to top the bill yet again. Word of mouth is that a line-up leaker on the Download forum dropped their name, but it's all speculation for now... right?

Queens Of The Stone Age

The Seattle-rockers made their Download Festival debut in 2013 but haven't returned since. With over a decade gone, the group are still smashing it and with a new record under their belt, fans are hoping they might extend their upcoming UK tour to accommodate the festival.

Avenged Sevenfold

Following the release of their latest album 'Life Is But A Dream', the Californian band are frontrunners to headline Download 2024 and one the few names consistently touted by fans. A7X are also yet to announce a UK tour and could be waiting until Download have officially confirmed the group.

AC/DC

While there's no substantial claim to this rumour, it's certainly a headline slot that would draw in the crowds. The group still have a free schedule for 2024 so the question is will Download give in to the fans and make it happen?

Most fans believe they are owed a rescheduled System of a Down headline set

Paramore

After Bring Me The Horizon flew the flag for the new-ish bands last year, many are left wondering which acts of the younger generation are big enough to stand next to the veterans of rock and metal. Paramore's latest album, 'This is Why' ushered in post-punk rhythms and big riffs with more of a bite than their previous output, and the group are certainly popular enough to draw the crowd.

Hayley and co will be supporting Taylor Swift on her Eras tour in 2024 with a Download-sized hole in the schedule. But as fans have noted, can we really see Paramore hop from Swift to Download? We'll have to wait to find out.

System of a Down

In 2020, System of a Down were set to headline Download festival alongside Kiss and Iron Maiden... then a Covid-sized thundercloud appeared and the year's event was cancelled. Most fans believe they are owed a rescheduled SOAD headline set, and with no UK tour dates on the cards, could it be a triumphant return for the metal act.

Korn