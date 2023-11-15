The Prodigy will be joined by Soft Play and Jack Saunders

The Prodigy have confirmed their support acts for the Army of the Ants tour this month. Venues have announced door times for the arena shows in the UK.

It is the group's second tour since the death of legendary frontman Keith Flint in 2019. The Prodigy returned to the road in 2022 and will be playing arena in major cities over the coming weeks.

The Army of the Ants tour starts at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Thursday, November 16 and concludes in London at Alexandra Palace on Friday, November 24. Fans who have got tickets might be wondering what to expect.

Here's all you need to know:

Who are the support acts for the tour?

The Prodigy will be joined by special guest Soft Play and opener Jack Saunders. The acts will play all of the UK arena shows in November.

Jack Saunders will start the night and be the first act to perform. After an interval Soft Play will take to the stage and then The Prodigy will play their set.

The Prodigy Picture: Andrea Ripamonti

Who are Soft Play?

Soft Play are a two piece British punk rock band who have been making a splash on the scene since their debut in 2012. Originally known by the name Slaves, the duo rebranded to Soft Play in 2022 after deciding that their original name had unwanted connotations.

Soft Play have released three albums under their previous name and they have all reached the Top 10 in the UK charts. The duo are known for tracks such as Cheer Up London, The Hunter and Sockets.

Soft Play's debut album Are You Satisfied has been certified Gold in the UK.

Who is Jack Saunders?

He is a British DJ and TV presenter, Saunders is best known for presenting shows on BBC Radio 1. After starting out at Kerrang! Radio, he moved to Radio in 2015 and hosted the early weekend breakfast show.

Saunders moved to the BBC in 2018 and has hosted a show focused on rock, indie and alternative music. He is known for shows like Future Artists and Indie Show.