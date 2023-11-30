Idles tour: full list of 2024 UK arena show venues, tickets, dates and presale?
IDLES have announced a world tour for 2024 including UK and Ireland shows
IDLES will be embarking on a huge world tour and it will include stops in the UK and Ireland. The band join the likes of Nickelback, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Avril Lavigne in announcing 2024 shows.
The Bristol punk rockers have also announced their fourth studio album - Tangk - which will be released in February next year. The first single Dancer was released in October 2023.
Joe Talbot and co will be hitting the road across the world including stops in Europe and North America. But they will be playing two legs in the UK and Ireland - including both summer outdoor shows and winter arena gigs.
Here's all you need to know:
When and where are IDLES shows in the UK?
The band will be playing summer and winter shows on the British Isles in 2024. It gives fans double the chance to catch them on the world tour.
The 2024 tour will start in February in Europe and conclude in December in Birmingham. Here are the shows in the UK and Ireland:
July 2024
- 12 July - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, Wales
- 13 July - The Piece Hall, Halifax, England
- 20 July - Margate Summer Series, Margate, England
- 21 July - The Wydles, Cornwall, England
November 2024
- 17 November - The Telegraph Building, Belfast, Northern Ireland
- 19 November - 3Olympia, Dublin, Ireland
- 23 November - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
- 24 November - O2 City Hall, Newcastle, England
- 25 November - Rock City, Nottingham, England
- 29 November - Alexandra Palace, London, England
December 2024
- 1 December - The Brighton Centre, Brighton, England
- 3 December - O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, England
- 6 December - O2 Apollo, Manchester, England
- 7 December - O2 Apollo, Manchester, England
When do tickets go on sale?
IDLES have announced that tickets for all of their shows in 2024, including the stops in UK and Ireland, will go on sale on Friday, 8 December. The general sale will start at 9am local time - so GMT in the UK.
However there will be a presale in advance of the general sale.
When is presale and how to access it?
The pre-sale will take place on Tuesday, 5 December. Tickets will go on sale at 10am local time on this date.
To access the pre-sale, fans need to pre-order Tangk from IDLES website before 5pm GMT on Monday, 4 December.
