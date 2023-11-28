Avril Lavigne tour: full list of 2024 UK stadium show venues, tickets, dates and pre-sale?
Avril Lavigne will play shows in Cardiff and Manchester in 2024
Avril Lavigne has announced two huge outdoor shows in the UK next summer. The pop star will be making her grand return across the pond in 2024.
The Sk8ter Boi singer has invited fans to "come rock out with us" in July. She has only announced two concerts so far and they will take place in England and Wales.
She will be joined by fellow Canadians Simple Plan for all of the shows. Avril Lavigne released her most recent album Luv Sux in 2022.
Here's all you need to know:
What are Avril Lavigne's UK tour dates?
The pop star will be playing two shows in the UK in July 2024. The first will take place at Cardiff Castle in Wales and she will then head to the Castlefield Bowl in Manchester - the later is part of the Sounds of the City concert series.
The full list of dates are as follows:
- 2 July - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff
- 3 July - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
When do tickets go on sale?
The general sale for both of the UK 2024 shows in July next year will begin on Friday, 1 December. Tickets will be available from 9am via websites such as Ticketmaster.
The timing of the general sale makes it the perfect opportunity to grab them as a Christmas present for fans.
Is there a pre-sale?
Ticketmaster has confirmed that a pre-sale for the show at Cardiff Castle in Wales on 2 July will take place from 9am on Wednesday, 29 November. It gives fans an extra 48 hours to get their hands on tickets.
Who is support act for the tour?
Canadian pop punk band Simple Plan will be the support act for both shows. The rockers are already in the UK for their own tour but will link up with Avril Lavigne in July.
