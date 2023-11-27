Nickelback have announced Get Rollin' tour will come to the UK in 2024

Nickelback have announced huge arena shows in the UK next year. The rockers will bring their Get Rollin' world tour to Britain and Europe in late spring.

The tour, which gets its name from the band's tenth studio album, will see them come to major cities across the UK in May 2024. Nickelback have already brough the Get Rollin' tour to North America and it gives British fans a hint of what to expect next year.

Announcing the shows, Nickelback said: "It’s so good to finally be back in the UK, we’ve had so many great moments across the country over the years. You always make it special. It’s going to be a hell of a party!"

Nickelback will be joined by a support act for the arena shows, it has been confirmed. Tickets will go on sale later this week.

Here's all you need to know:

Where are Nickelback's UK shows?

Nickelback will bring the Get Rollin' tour to major cities like London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow. The dates will be as follows:

May 2024

16 May - Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

20 May - Manchester, UK – AO Arena

21 May - London, UK – The O2

23 May - Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Nickelback will tour UK in 2024. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Full list of European tour dates

The Rockstar and Photograph rockers will head to mainland Europe after finishing the Get Rollin' shows in the UK. The band will play the following dates:

May 2024

26 May - Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

28 May - Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

30 May - Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

June 2024

1 June - Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

2June - Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

4 June - Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

6 June - Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

8 June - Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Nickelback's shows in the UK and Europe will go on sale on Friday, 1 December. The general sale will start at 10am local time, it has been confirmed.

Is there a pre-sale?

Nickelback will be holding an artist pre-sale starting at 10am local time on Tuesday, 28 November. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale.

Who is the support act?