Nickelback tour: full list of 2024 UK arena show venues, tickets, dates and pre-sale details
Nickelback have announced Get Rollin' tour will come to the UK in 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nickelback have announced huge arena shows in the UK next year. The rockers will bring their Get Rollin' world tour to Britain and Europe in late spring.
The tour, which gets its name from the band's tenth studio album, will see them come to major cities across the UK in May 2024. Nickelback have already brough the Get Rollin' tour to North America and it gives British fans a hint of what to expect next year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Announcing the shows, Nickelback said: "It’s so good to finally be back in the UK, we’ve had so many great moments across the country over the years. You always make it special. It’s going to be a hell of a party!"
Nickelback will be joined by a support act for the arena shows, it has been confirmed. Tickets will go on sale later this week.
Here's all you need to know:
Where are Nickelback's UK shows?
Nickelback will bring the Get Rollin' tour to major cities like London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow. The dates will be as follows:
May 2024
- 16 May - Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- 20 May - Manchester, UK – AO Arena
- 21 May - London, UK – The O2
- 23 May - Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Full list of European tour dates
The Rockstar and Photograph rockers will head to mainland Europe after finishing the Get Rollin' shows in the UK. The band will play the following dates:
May 2024
- 26 May - Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- 28 May - Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
- 30 May - Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
June 2024
- 1 June - Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
- 2June - Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
- 4 June - Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
- 6 June - Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
- 8 June - Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
When do tickets go on sale?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tickets for Nickelback's shows in the UK and Europe will go on sale on Friday, 1 December. The general sale will start at 10am local time, it has been confirmed.
Is there a pre-sale?
Nickelback will be holding an artist pre-sale starting at 10am local time on Tuesday, 28 November. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale.
Who is the support act?
Indie rock-band The Lottery Winners will be the support act for the Get Rollin' tour. The group have topped the charts in the UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.