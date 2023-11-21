P!nk's Summer Carnival will return in 2024 for shows in London, Dublin, Liverpool, Cardiff and Glasgow

P!nk has announced her Summer Carnival world tour will be coming to the UK and Ireland in 2024. She will be playing stadium shows and it follows her Trustfall tour in North America.

The pop icon crossed the pond to play outdoor gigs in Europe earlier this year - including stops in Sunderland, Bolton, Birmingham, and at BST Hyde Park in London. She then returned to the US and Canada for further dates and was joined by support acts. P!nk - who will release a deluxe version of her Trustfall album on December 1 - has announced a return to the British Isles. She will play stadium shows in the UK and Ireland, including stops in Wales and Scotland.

Here's all you need to know:

Where is P!nk's UK shows in 2024?

The pop star has announced concerts in London, Liverpool, Dublin, Cardiff and Glasgow. It includes stops at some of the most iconic football stadiums in the British Isles.

The 2024 venues and dates are as follows:

June 11 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

June 15 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

June 16 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

June 20 - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

June 24 - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

June 25 - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

June 28 - Hampden Park, Glasgow

June 29 - Hampden Park, Glasgow

The Summer Carnival 2024 will also come to venues across Europe with stops in Switzerland, Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Sweden.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale on Thursday, November 30 at 10am it has been announced. Tickets will be available from the likes of Ticketmaster.

However fans are being urged to register to be able to have the chance to purchase tickets in a bid to block bots and reduce resale. The deadline for registration is 11.59pm on Thursday, November 23. Fans can register via Ticketmaster's dedicated webpage. A pre-sale is also scheduled to take place.

How to register?

To have the chance to purchase tickets for the P!nk concerts next summer, fans need to register in advance. You simply need to fill out the form on Ticketmaster's website. The deadline is 11.59pm on November 23 and you'll get an email confirming your registration within 24 hours. Ticketmaster explains that on Monday, November 27 you’ll get a second email telling you if you were selected to get access to the sale or waitlisted. If you're selected, you’ll get a unique access code to use for the sale. If waitlisted, please keep an eye on your email, you may be contacted later if any tickets remain.

When is the pre-sale?

The pre-sale will open at 11am on Tuesday, November 28 and will be open for almost 48 hours before the general sale starts. The pre-sale will be for select fans, including season ticket holders at the football stadiums hosting the concerts.

