P!nk tour: when do tickets for UK stadium tour go on sale - date?
P!nk's Summer Carnival 2024 will come to UK and Ireland
Tickets for P!nk's huge UK stadium shows next summer are set to go on sale. The Summer Carnival will be coming to London, Liverpool, Glasgow and Cardiff in 2024.
The iconic pop star is currently finishing her Trustfall tour across North America but has already announced a return to the UK and Ireland. Fans were treated to spectacular concerts during Pink's previous outdoor shows earlier in 2023.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She will be joined by three support acts for the shows. Pink has confirmed the venues and it includes iconic stadiums like Anfield and Aviva Stadium.
But when can you purchase tickets? Here's all you need to know:
When do P!nk tickets go on sale?
Fans are advised that general sale for the Summer Carnival 2024 UK and Ireland will begin on Thursday, November 30 at 10am. The timing make it perfect to grab an early Christmas present for P!nk fans.
Ticketmaster requires you to complete a registration form before 11.59pm on Thursday, November 23 in order to access the general sale the following week. The measure has been introducted in a bid to block bots and reduce resale.
When is P!nk presale?
There will be a presale for the P!nk Summer Carnival 2024 shows, giving fans a chance to get tickets 48 hours early. It will start at 10am on Tuesday, November 28.