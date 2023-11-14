Tool tour: full list of UK arenas and venues, when tickets go on sale, pre-sale
Tool will play shows in London, Manchester and Birmingham in 2024
Tool will be returning to the UK and Europe for a huge arena tour in 2024. The heavy rockers are on the road across North America currently and the setlist has been confirmed.
The legendary band will make their highly anticipated return across the pond next year. Tool will be heading to iconic venues in London, Manchester and Birmingham during the run of shows.
Fans across North America are currently being treated to mammoth shows. The door times for the gigs have been confirmed by the venues.
The rockers will be bring their huge tour to Europe and the UK in spring/ early summer 2024. But what are the dates and when are tickets available?
Here's all you need to know:
When is Tool's UK tour and what venues are they playing?
Tool's In Concert tour will be coming to the UK in May and June 2024. It will see the group play shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester.
The dates are as follows:
- Thursday, May 30 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- Saturday, June 1 - AO Arena, Manchester
- Monday, June 3 - The O2, London
Where are Tool playing in Europe?
Tool will be in Europe and the UK for little over a month. The tour will start on May 25 in Hannover, Germany and come to an end on June 27 in Oslo, Norway.
The dates are as follows:
- May 25 - Hannover, DE ZAG Arena
- May 27 - Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
- June 5 - Paris, FR Accor Arena
- June 8 - Berlin, DE Parkbühne Wuhlheide
- June 10 - Wien, AT Wiener Stadthalle
- June 11 - Kraków, PL Tauron Arena
- June 13 - Budapest, HU BudapestAréna
- June 18 - Köln, DE Lanxess Arena
- June 20 - Dessel, BE Graspop Metal Meeting
- June 22 - Copenhagen, DK CopenHell
- June 25 - Stockholm, SE Tele2 Arena
- June 27 - Oslo, NO Tons of Rock
Who is the support act?
Tool will be joined by special guests Night Verses for the tour, it has been announced. The trio play instrumental music and hail from Southern California.
When do tickets go on sale?
Fans are being advised that general sale for the UK and European shows will begin on Friday, November 17. Tickets will be available from 10am local time and will be available from retailers such as Ticketmaster.
Is there a pre-sale?
The band have confirmed that a pre-sale will take place ahead of the start of general sale on November 17. In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members for a 24-hour window beginning on Tuesday, November 14 at 10 am local time.
TOOL Army members will continue to have access to pre-sale tickets until the public on-sale begins on Friday. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options available to the general public as the on-sale begins on November 17. Select packages include premium tickets, sound check access with group photo, exclusive merchandise and more.