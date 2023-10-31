Tool tour setlist: what songs could they play at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul
Tool's setlist spans their lengthy career
Tool fans can expect sets spanning the band's lengthy career on their latest tour.
The iconic heavy band are on the road across the US and Canada over the coming weeks and months. The tour is scheduled through to February 2024.
Door times for the tour have been confirmed by the venues. Tool are not the only legendary rockers on the road this fall - with Metallica set to resume the M72 world tour in November.
But what songs can fans expect? Here's all you need to know:
What is Tool's tour setlist?
Fans heading to Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul on 31 October might be wondering what to expect from the show. Based on previous dates on the tour fans can expect around 11 songs and there will be an intermission.
The songs span Tool's career from their 1996 release Ænima through to 2019's Fear Inoculum. According to Setlist.fm, the band performed the following tracks in Winnipeg, Canada on Sunday, 29 October:
- Fear Inoculum
- Jambi
- The Pot
- Rosetta Stoned(Preceded by Lost Keys snippet)
- Pneuma
- Descending
- The Grudge
Intermission
- Chocolate Chip Trip
- Culling Voices
- Invincible
- Forty Six & 2
The setlist could be switched up during the tour - so don't take the above as gospel. The next show is in Saint Paul and will be followed a day later with a gig in Milwaukee.
How long is a Tool show?
Fans can expect a multi-hour performance from the iconic LA rockers during the tour. Previous sets have lasted in excess of two hours, including an intermission.
Tool's last set at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada on 29 October started at 8.35pm and continued until 10.50pm - lasting 2 hours 15 minutes but be reminded this includes an intermission.