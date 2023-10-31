Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The door times for Tool's huge tour have been confirmed.

Fans across North America will be flocking to arenas to see the iconic heavy band. It will see them play shows in the US and Canada over the coming weeks and months.

Tool will remain on the road through to February 2024. But the next show will take place in the midwest on Halloween.

If you are heading to the concert in St Paul, MN tonight - you might be wondering about the timings. Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open for Tool show?

The doors at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN will open at 6pm on Tuesday, 31 October for the Tool show, the venue has confirmed. Expect similar timings throughout the tour.

When does Tool concert start?

The show will start at 7.30pm, the Xcel Energy Center has confirmed. Fans can expect the band to take to the stage after an opener and they will take to the stage at around 8.35pm/ 8.45pm.

How long is a Tool show?