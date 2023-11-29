The Jesus & Mary Chain tour: full list of 2024 UK show venues, tickets, pre-sale details?
The Jesus and Mary Chain will play shows in UK and Ireland in 2024
The Jesus & Mary Chain have announced a huge tour for 2024. The Scottish rockers will be coming to venues across the UK and will also release a brand new album.
The record - Glasgow Eyes - will be released in March next year. First single 'jamcod' has been revealed and debuted on BBC Radio 1 on Tuesday, 28 November.
Fans will also be excited to hear that the rockers will be hitting the road in support of the album. It will see them play venues in the UK, Ireland and Europe in 2024.
Here's all you need to know:
What are The Jesus & Mary Chain 2024 tour dates?
To support their eight album - Glasgow Eyes - the band will be hitting the road next year. The tour will see them head to the UK and Europe in March and April.
The full list of dates are:
March 2024
- 22 March - Albert Hall, Manchester
- 25 March - 3Olympia, Dublin
- 26 March - Limelight 1, Belfast
- 27 March - Usher Hall, Edinburgh
- 30 March - Roundhouse, London
April 2024
- 2 April - Amager Bio, Copenhagen
- 3 April - Pustervik, Gothenburg
- 5 April - Rockefeller, Oslo
- 6 April – Munich Brewery, Stockholm
- 7 April - Plan B, Malmo
- 9 April - Markthalle, Hamburg
- 11 April - Huxleys, Berlin
- 12 April - Live Music Hall, Cologne
- 13 April - Elysée Montmartre, Paris
- 15 April - L’Usine, Geneva
- 16 April - Salzhaus, Winterthur
- 17 April - Alcatraz, Milan
- 19 April - Donaufestival, Krems
- 20 April - Halle O2, Heidelberg
- 21 April - Roadburn Festival, Tilburg
- 23 April - AB, Brussels
- 24 April - Paard, The Hague
When does new album release?
The Jesus and Mary Chain's eigth album - Glasgow Eyes - will be released on 8 March 2024. The first single 'jamcod' has been dropped and fans can expect more teases in the coming months.
The album release date comes just a couple of weeks before the tour starts.
When do tickets go on sale?
The general sale for the band's 2024 tour will begin at 10am GMT on Friday, 1 December. Tickets will be available from all major ticketing retailers.
Is there a pre-sale?
For fans who pre-order the album on any format from the band's official website before the general sale starts at 10am on 1 December, they will receive priority ticket access.
No further information has been made available about the pre-sale.
