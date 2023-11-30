Troye Sivan tour: full list of 2024 UK arena shows, tickets, dates and pre-sale?
Troye Sivan has announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2024
Troye Sivan will bring his "biggest European headline tour to date" to the UK next summer. The pop sensation joins the likes of Avril Lavigne and Girls Aloud in announcing 2024 shows.
The 17-date tour will start in Portgual and will see the star come to major cities across the continent and the British Isles next year. It will mark his first UK shows since the Bloom tour in 2019.
Troye Sivan's huge tour comes following the recent release of his third album Something to Give Each Other. The record dropped in October 2023 and received universal acclaim from critics.
If you are hoping to get tickets for the tour, here's all you need to know:
What are UK dates and venues?
Troye Sivan will be coming to major cities across the UK and Ireland in June 2024, it has been confirmed. It includes stops in London, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow and more.
The full list of dates are as follows:
- 22 June - AO Arena, Manchester, UK
- 23 June - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK
- 25 June - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
- 27 June - OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK
- 28 June - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK
Full list of European tour dates
Troye Sivan will not only be playing shows in the UK and Ireland, but he will also be hitting arenas across Europe during the tour. It will start with a show in Portugal and concludes in Birmingham.
The tour dates are as follows:
May 2024
- 29 May - Coliseu dos Recreios, Lisbon, Portugal
- 31 May - Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona, Spain
June 2024
- 5 June - Hovet, Stockholm, Sweden
- 6 - 8 June - NorthSide Festival, Aarhus, Denmark
- 9 June - Sportovni hala Fortuna, Prague, Czech Republic
- 11 June - Velodrom, Berlin, Germany
- 12 June - Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany
- 14 June - Zenith, Munich, Germany
- 15 June - The Hall, Zurich, Switzerland
- 17 June - myticket Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany
- 18 June - Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf, Germany
- 20 June - AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
When do tickets go on sale?
The general sale will start at 9am local time on Friday, 8 December. Fans have over a week to make sure they have a Ticketmaster account set up and memorise the top tips for avoiding disappointment.
Is there a presale?
On Troye Sivan's website, fans are encouraged to sign up for presale access to the tour. However no further details are available currently.
