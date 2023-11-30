Troye Sivan has announced a UK and Ireland tour. Picture: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Troye Sivan will bring his "biggest European headline tour to date" to the UK next summer. The pop sensation joins the likes of Avril Lavigne and Girls Aloud in announcing 2024 shows.

The 17-date tour will start in Portgual and will see the star come to major cities across the continent and the British Isles next year. It will mark his first UK shows since the Bloom tour in 2019.

Troye Sivan's huge tour comes following the recent release of his third album Something to Give Each Other. The record dropped in October 2023 and received universal acclaim from critics.

If you are hoping to get tickets for the tour, here's all you need to know:

What are UK dates and venues?

Troye Sivan will be coming to major cities across the UK and Ireland in June 2024, it has been confirmed. It includes stops in London, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow and more.

The full list of dates are as follows:

22 June - AO Arena, Manchester, UK

23 June - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

25 June - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

27 June - OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

28 June - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

Full list of European tour dates

Troye Sivan will not only be playing shows in the UK and Ireland, but he will also be hitting arenas across Europe during the tour. It will start with a show in Portugal and concludes in Birmingham.

The tour dates are as follows:

May 2024

29 May - Coliseu dos Recreios, Lisbon, Portugal

31 May - Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona, Spain

June 2024

5 June - Hovet, Stockholm, Sweden

6 - 8 June - NorthSide Festival, Aarhus, Denmark

9 June - Sportovni hala Fortuna, Prague, Czech Republic

11 June - Velodrom, Berlin, Germany

12 June - Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany

14 June - Zenith, Munich, Germany

15 June - The Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

17 June - myticket Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

18 June - Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf, Germany

20 June - AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

When do tickets go on sale?

The general sale will start at 9am local time on Friday, 8 December. Fans have over a week to make sure they have a Ticketmaster account set up and memorise the top tips for avoiding disappointment.

Is there a presale?