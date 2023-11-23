Girls Aloud tour: full list of UK arena shows and venues, 2024 dates, members
Girls Aloud have announced a tour for 2024 across UK and Ireland
Girls Aloud have announced a huge arena tour for 2024. The tour will be dedicated to Sarah Harding who died in 2021 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
The Girls Aloud Show, as the tour has been called, will be a celebration of their music and will include 15 dates across the UK and Ireland. It is the pop group's first tour in 11 years when they hit the road for the Ten tour and tickets go on sale soon.
All four remaining members of Girls Aloud will be taking part in the tour, it has been confirmed. It was announced on Wednesday, November 22 and fans are already feeling the excitement.
But when does the tour start and what are the dates? Here's all you need to know:
Where are Girls Aloud's 2024 tour dates?
The 00s pop group, who were formed on Popstars: The Rival in 2002, will be hitting the road in May and June 2024. It is Girls Aloud's first tour since 2013 and the first since the passing of Sarah Harding.
Girls Aloud will play the following shows:
May 2024
- May 18 - 3Arena, Dublin
- May 20 - SSE Arena, Belfast
- May 23 - AO Arena, Manchester
- May 24 - AO Arena, Manchester
- May 27 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- May 31 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
June 2024
- June 1 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- June 4 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
- June 8 - OVO Arena, Glasgow
- June 12 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- June 15 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- June 18 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- June 22 - The O2, London
- June 23 - The O2, London
- June 29 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Ticket details
Girls Aloud have announced that tickets will go on general sale on December 1. There will be a pre-sale in the days prior, the group has also confirmed.
Which Girls Aloud members will be on the tour?
All four of the remaining members of the pop group will be taking part in The Girls Aloud Show tour. Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh will be performing together at all of the venues.
Sarah Harding died in September 2021 after a battle with cancer. The tour will be dedicated to her memory.
