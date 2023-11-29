Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Due to "unprecedented demand," the Girls Aloud highly anticipated UK and Ireland 2024 tour will include six additional dates following the ticket pre-sales. The announcement was made on the band's social media page amid frustrations from fans who struggled to secure tickets when pre-sale tickets went live on Wednesday morning (November 29).

In an Instagram post, the band said the second shows have been added in; Glasgow on Sunday, June 9, Leeds on Sunday, June 16, Birmingham on Wednesday, June 19 and Liverpool on Sunday, June 30. There will also be third shows in Newcastle on Sunday, June 2 and London on Tuesday, June 25.

Earlier today, fans took to social media to vent their frustrations as they were left struggling to make a purchase, citing hour-long queues and site crashes. Some said they received an "HTTP Error" message after queuing for over an hour.

The band has now assured their fans that systems have been improved. They said: "Systems have been reinforced to cope with the extraordinary traffic after this morning - we can’t wait to see you all on tour." Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola announced their return to the stage last week to celebrate the girl band's 20th anniversary, with the new tour being the first since the band's 'Ten' tour in 2013. Speaking about their reunion on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, the members said fans can expect some "wild things" when they make their return to the stage.

Nadine said: “We’ve been known for that, like the many tours that we’ve done, where we’ve flown over, landed on another stage and then flown back. Or on one of the tours, we got under the B stage and then ran through the arena backwards to get to the dresser. I mean, we really are gluttons for punishment, but we’re all about the entertainment.”

The tour also marks the first time the girls have reunited since the death of former band member Sarah Harding, who passed away from breast cancer in September 2021. The quartet will pay tribute to Sarah during the tour, with Cheryl saying: “We’re (going to) do our very best to keep it magical and keep her magic alive. (She is) very much a part of the show… she was part of our make-up for 20 years and that’s not going anywhere. She’ll be there in spirit on the stage. We’re going to celebrate her.”

However, while a new tour is on the cards, new music doesn't seems to be in the future for Girls Aloud. The girls have said that they have no plans to make any new recording, with Cheryl adding: “Making new music without Sarah would be odd, but celebrating what we made together? Fabulous.”

