Girls Aloud tickets for their huge comeback tour will go on sale next month, it has been announced. The 00s pop group will be hitting the road and coming to arenas across the UK and Ireland in 2024.

The Girls Aloud Show tour will be dedicated to former member Sarah Harding, who passed away from terminal cancer in September 2021. The group will be coming to cities such as London, Manchester, Dublin, Birmingham and more next year.

But how can you get your hands on tickets? Here's all you need to know:

When do tickets go on sale?

The general sale for the Girls Aloud Show tour in 2024 will go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 1. The timing makes it perfect to grab an early Christmas present for fans.

For those who don't want to wait until the general sale starts, a pre-sale will also take place earlier in the week. Girls Aloud will be playing 15 dates on the tour, it has been confirmed.

When is pre-sale and how to access?

The pre-sale for The Girls Aloud Show dates will start at 9am on Wednesday, November 29. It gives fans an extra 48 hours to purchase tickets, before the general sale starts.