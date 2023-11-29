Girls Aloud's Cheryl, Nicola, Nadine and Kimberley are reuniting on the stage in 2024 for the first time since 2013

Fans of Girls Aloud are preparing to grab their tickets for the UK tour in 2024. (Credit: Girls Aloud)

Girls Aloud fans are gearing up for a race as tickets for the highly-anticipated reunion tour in 2024 go on sale today.

Pre-sale for the 2024 reunion tour, which will visit cities across the UK and Ireland including London, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin, kicks off at 9am today with the most eager fans hoping to snap up their golden tickets to next year's shows. General sale will kick off on Friday December 1 at 9am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola announced their return to the stage last week to celebrate the girl band's 20th anniversary, with the new tour being the first since the band's 'Ten' tour in 2013. Speaking about their reunion on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, the band said that fans can expect some "wild things" when they make their return to the stage.

Nadine said: “We’ve been known for that, like the many tours that we’ve done, where we’ve flown over, landed on another stage and then flown back. Or on one of the tours, we got under the B stage and then ran through the arena backwards to get to the dresser. I mean, we really are gluttons for punishment, but we’re all about the entertainment.”

It also marks the first time the girls have reunited since the death of former band member Sarah Harding, who passed from breast cancer in September 2021. The quartet will pay tribute to Sarah during the tour, with Cheryl saying: “We’re (going to) do our very best to keep it magical and keep her magic alive. (She is) very much a part of the show… she was part of our make-up for 20 years and that’s not going anywhere. She’ll be there in spirit on the stage. We’re going to celebrate her.”