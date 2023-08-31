Olivia Dean 2024 UK tour: ‘Messy’ dates added - full list & how to buy tickets
Olivia Dean has added new dates to her ‘Messy’ UK tour 2024 - here’s the full list of dates and how to buy tickets
Olivia Dean has added a host of dates to her 2024 UK tour including London, Bristol and Birmingham. The much-anticipated tour is in support of her debut album ‘Messy’, which was released on June 30 via EMI Records.
The London singer-songwriter has had a busy 2023, with a headline show at Somerset House and an upcoming performance at Bristol’s Forwards Festival. Messy has also been shortlisted for the 2023 Mercury Prize award.
Here’s everything fans of Olivia Dean need to know about the new dates added to her 2024 UK tour and how to buy tickets
How to get tickets for Olivia Dean’s 2024 UK tour
Presale tickets for new dates added to Olivia Dean’s 2024 UK tour will go on sale from 10am on Wednesday September 6 via the Ticketmaster website. General onsale tickets are available to purchase from 10am on Friday September 8 via the Ticketmaster website.
Full Olivia Dean ‘Messy’ UK 2024 tour dates
April
- 25 - Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers
- 26 - Leeds Leeds University Stylus
- 27 - Manchester Albert Hall
- 29 - Birmingham O2 Institute
- 30 - Bristol O2 Academy
May
- 2 - London Eventim Apollo
