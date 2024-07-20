Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling all football fans looking for a new challenge - the advert for the England manager’s job has gone live. But be warned, you will be ‘expected to win a major tournament’.

Applications are being welcomed for the England manager’s job - but hopefuls are being told they will be expected to win big if they take on one of the biggest jobs in men’s football.

The Football Association (FA) has posted a recruitment ad for the next England manager after Gareth Southgate resigned following the team’s defeat in the final of Euro 2024 by Spain.

The FA has said it has "already identified a number of candidates" but has shared an advert for the England men's senior team head coach. The ad includes a job description, with candidates warned they will be expected to "win a major tournament" for the first time since the 1966 World Cup, and also make sure England is "consistently ranked as one of the top teams in the world".

"Significant experience of English football, with a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions" is also required, the ad states, along with experience in “successfully identifying, managing and developing English qualified players", as well as being "highly resilient and comfortable in a very high-profile role with intense public scrutiny".

Job advert looking for England manager to replace Gareth Southgate has gone live. | Getty Images

The deadline for applications is August 2, just over a month before England face the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League.

Southgate decided to leave the role after the loss to Spain in Berlin, England’s second Euros final in succession, having lost to Italy in 2021. Speculation around potential successors has since escalated, with the likes of former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino and Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe being linked with the role.

To throw your hat into the ring, visit the FA careers web page for all the information on how to apply.