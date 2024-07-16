Gareth Southgate led England to the final of Euro 2024, but saw his side fall short against Spain. | Image: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Here are five potential replacements for Gareth Southgate following his resignation from the England post.

It’s official - Gareth Southgate has left his post as England manager after just under eight years with the Three Lions. As such, speculation is rife - who will take his place?

In this piece, we’ve taken a look at five head coaches who could potentially step into Southgate’s shoes. We’ve looked at former Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle bosses - but who are they?

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard made such a bright start in coaching when he led Derby County to the Championship playoff final in 2019. He has done little to move his career forward since then, but the England job could be just what the doctor ordered.

Will he be a good fit for England? He isn’t the most inspiring option on the table, nor is he the most experienced - as things stand, it remains to be seen.

Lee Carsley

Perhaps the most obvious choice available, Lee Carsley is the current manager of England’s U21s team. He has done an excellent job with them - in 2023, he guided them to an U21 European Championship when they defeated Spain in the final.

Not only is he familiar with several members of the England squad, his record in international management speaks for itself. Senior international management is a different beast - but regardless of this, Carsley is certainly the most risk-free option at this moment.

Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe would be an outstanding pick for the next head coach of England if his time at Newcastle United is anything to go by. Nevertheless, it looks unlikely that he will leave the Toon at this stage.

Howe is building a dynasty at St. James’ Park - it would be unusual for him to leave in the middle of such a project. His time will come - but not just yet.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter’s stock understandably took a hit when he was sacked by Chelsea following a dismal stint at Stamford Bridge. He has been on a hiatus ever since then - could he make his return in the England hotseat?

Potter’s greatest successes have come with condensed, focused squads - he was a revelation at Brighton. Furthermore, his teams often create plenty of chances, which is something England were accused of not doing in the Euros.

Mauricio Pochettino

The only non-English manager in the list, Mauricio Pochettino is a hard taskmaster who likes to place an emphasis on player fitness. Furthermore, he has had experience coaching some of the best attacking talents in the world - including Harry Kane, with whom he will be reunited should he take on the England job.

Some England supporters may point towards Pochettino’s lack of major silverware - furthermore, like almost every other manager on this list, he has no experience of international coaching. Nevertheless, he knows several members of the squad well and likes to play an attacking, dynamic brand of pressing football that Three Lions fans will love.