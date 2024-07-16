Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A video shows the moment a mass brawl involving dozens of people erupted outside a pub after England's Euros final defeat.

Violence flared outside the Olton Tavern, in Solihull, West Mids., after the Three Lions lost to Spain 2-1 last night (Sun).

The ugly scenes were captured on camera as men in football shirts brawled on grassland near to the pub's car park - with women getting involved too. One man can be seen being knocked unconscious as he is punched to the ground.

Another wearing a number 8 'Gascoigne' England shirt is repeatedly kicked in the head and the sound of sickening thuds can be heard.

One onlooker can be heard saying: "It's going off everywhere. Ah mate, you got knocked out bad. Now everyone's getting it."

A blonde woman dressed in pink can be seen aiming a kick at somebody as fights break out across the pub car park. Another man can be seen lying on the floor outside as he kicked in the head as two doormen struggle to contain the violence.

Others can be heard shouting "Are you mad blood" and "Who wants to be next, bro?" during the disturbing clip.

Web users have reacted with shock after the footage, obtained by the Birmz Is Grime blog, was uploaded to social media. One commented: "Typical behaviour after england lose"

Another said: "This is why I wouldn’t take my kids anywhere to watch the match…. At home and safe! People need to grow up!!"

A third put "How embarrassing" while another wrote: "All over a game of football." Another added: "Crazy behaviour. Absolutely shocking the amount of people involved in this."

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We are investigating after a disorder at a pub in Solihull. We were called to Lode Lane shortly after 10.30pm after a fight broke out. We are carrying out further enquiries to identify those involved and anyone who saw anything can contact us via 101 or Live Chat quoting crime number 20/670256/24."