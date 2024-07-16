Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flight carrying hungover England fans from Berlin to Manchester was forced to emergency land and return to the German capital.

The incident occurred yesterday morning (Monday 15 July), the morning after the Euros final which saw England lose to Spain. The Eurowings flight EW8470 to Manchester took off from Berlin at around 8am local time only to return back to the German capital around half an hour later.

In a statement, Eurowings said that "an air emergency was declared", calling it "a standard procedure to obtain a prioritised landing". The plane "made an unscheduled return to Berlin... due to an undefined odour in the cabin" and was met by a fire brigade who inspected the aircraft.

Eurowings added: "There were no findings. There was neither a fire nor smoke in the cabin. There was no danger to passengers or crew at any time. Safety is always the top priority at Eurowings.

A flight carrying hungover England fans from Berlin to Manchester was forced to emergency land and return to the German capital. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“An alternative flight was arranged for the affected passengers. The guests were informed accordingly and provided with food vouchers at BER [Berlin Airport]”. However, some of the 150 passengers on board complained on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, claiming there was no representative from Eurowings at Berlin airport to aid with meal vouchers or rescheduling the flight. Several said that there was smoke in the cabin before it landed.

One passenger wrote on X: "No SMS, no updates, no staff to be seen. #itsnotcominghome #werenotcominghome”. Another wrote: "Flight EW8470 - set off, smoke on board, returned to Berlin.

"No staff have advised what happens next, we have just been ejected into baggage collection so please explain: A) which belt will have baggage (isn't on screens) and B) how I get a new flight to Manchester."

It is understood that a new flight is estimated to take off at 3.30pm local time (2.30pm UK time) - seven and a half hours after the original departure time. British passengers including England football fans endured lengthy delays coming home from Germany yesterday.