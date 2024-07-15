Mikel Merino is a player in Arsenal’s sights. | Getty Images

Arsenal are ‘plotting’ to sign a former Newcastle United midfielder.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England are out of Euro 2024 - like last time, they were beaten in the final, despite their best efforts. Spain were simply too much for them on the evening - let’s take a look at what is happening around Arsenal today to distract ourselves.

The Gunners are said to be keen to sign a player who has featured for Newcastle United in the past - additionally, Arsenal look to have also made a U-turn on a player who looked set to depart the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal ‘plotting’ to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad

Arsenal are readying a move for former Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino, according to a report from the Daily Telegraph. They may be able to get their hands him for a relatively meagre amount of money, too - the Telegraph suggests that they could secure his signature for as little as £20 million.

Merino was a part of the Spain squad that won Euro 2024 - he made seven appearances for his country at the competition, scoring a single goal. As we’ve already mentioned, he has also enjoyed a stint at Newcastle back in the 2017/18 season, where he made 17 appearances and scored one goal.

Arsenal make U-turn on Fabio Vieira stance as Mikel Arteta now ‘keen on retaining’ player

Previously, it had looked like Fabio Vieira’s time at Arsenal was coming to an end - ever since he joined the club back in 2022, he has struggled to make much of an impression. Nevertheless, contrary to prior reports, he is now set to stay with the Gunners beyond the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

This is according to a recent report from FootballTransfers. Thus far, Vieira has made 33 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scoring two goals along the way. He has yet to live up to his price tag of £30 million - but clearly, Mikel Arteta sees something in the Porto academy graduate.