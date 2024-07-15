Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Murals of young English football fans who died from sudden cardiac death have been projected in Berlin for the Euros Final.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murals depicting young England fans who tragically passed away from sudden cardiac arrest was displayed in Berlin, during Euro 2024 final.

One of the murals shows Myles Christie, from Wheaton Aston in Staffordshire, who died last year at the age of 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Myles would be so proud to be in Berlin. It's such a poignant moment,” his mother Hayley Christie said.

The British Heart Foundation displayed projections of eight fans' murals in different spots around Berlin on the weekend, as fans gathered to watch England play Spain.

Projections of young England fans who died suddenly seen across Berlin, including 15-year-old Myles Christie | The British Heart Foundation

The charity unveiled 12 murals across the UK last month, eight of which were in England, with each artwork paying tribute to a young local football fan who had died of a sudden cardiac arrest.

Myles Christie, whose mural can be found on Digbeth High Street in Birmingham, was studying for his GCSEs and aspired to be a PE teacher when he died in May 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since he was seven, Myles had played for Brewood Juniors Football Club in Staffordshire.

“Seeing England in this final would have meant everything to Myles," said his mother.

Myles died on the same day that his father died from the same condition eight years earlier.

Myles' mural, on Digbeth High Street in Birmingham, was unveiled last month | The British Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation says 12 people under 35 in the UK die of a sudden cardiac arrest each week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity describes the condition, also known as sudden arrhythmic death syndrome or SADS, as when someone dies from a cardiac arrest but it is not clear what has caused it.

The campaign also unveiled murals last month in locations such as Newcastle, Southampton, London and Chesterfield.

A mural commemorating Libbey Peverall, from the London suburb of West Drayton, was also among those on display in Berlin.

Libbey collapsed at home and died in her dad’s arms in February 2023 at the age of 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To have Libbey's mural in Berlin for the final is like having her there in spirit,” her brother Charlie said.

Another projection shown was Tom Henson, from Chesterfield in Derbyshire, who had a sudden cardiac arrest when he was 23, while playing football with friends.