Gareth Southgate, former head coach of England. | (Picture: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Here are all the latest odds for the new England manager.

The rumours are true - Gareth Southgate is now a former England manager after he tendered his resignation to the FA. Today, we’ll turn our attention to the bookmakers and look at who the favourites are to take his place.

All odds for this list have been taken from Bet365 [via Oddschecker]. Please note that odds are constantly changing, especially in such a turbulent situation like this - therefore, the information in this piece is subject to change.

Mauricio Pochettino - 12/1

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is currently fifth in the betting ranks at 12/1. He is without a job at the moment, following his departure from the Blues.

While he has no experience of management in international football, he has spent plenty of time in England - furthermore, he has also coached numerous members of the squad at club level.

Jurgen Klopp - 10/1

This would be a massive coup for the FA - ex-Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is next up at 10/1. His brand of high-pressing, counterattacking football would surely work wonders with the talent in the Three Lions squad.

However, it is a question of realism with this one. Klopp is unlikely to take a new job in football any time soon, having spent nine years at Anfield - nevertheless, he would be a brilliant choice.

Eddie Howe - 7/2

Eddie Howe seems destined for the England job at some point in his career. He is currently doing an excellent job at Newcastle United - so much so that it would be a surprise to see him leave St. James’ Park.

He is perhaps the best English manager in the game as things stand. He will surely be contacted by the FA - but whether he leaves the Toon or not is a different story.

Lee Carsley - 2/1

Appointing Lee Carsley seems like a no-brainer. He has done an outstanding job with England’s U21s - there are plenty of reasons to believe that he can replicate this for the senior team. ‘

While he has plenty of coaching experience, the former Republic of Ireland international does lack senior team management experience. His only spell as a senior team manager came in 2017, when he took the reins at Birmingham City as a caretaker.

Graham Potter - 11/8

Right now, the favourite to land the England job is Graham Potter. It seems like a match made in heaven - Potter will be looking to rebuild his reputation after his disaster at Chelsea and the England job could be the best way to go about it.

Potter likes to play exciting, attacking football, which will be perfect of the swathes of talented forwards in the Three Lions squad. He is leading the pack as things stand - but these things can change in an instant.