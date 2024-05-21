Vinnie Jones will return for a second series of ‘Vinnie Jones In The Country’ alongside his now partner Emma Frost. Photo by Amazon Prime.

The second series of ‘Vinnie Jones In The Country’ will document the football legend’s relationship with Emma Frost.

Former professional football and TV presenter Vinnie Jones is set to star in his own reality show, where he will give fans an insight in to relationship with his partner Emma Frost.

Jones, aged 59, found love with the PA following the death of his wife Tanya of cancer in 2019 at the age of 53. The former Chelsea and Leeds United football player is reportedly going to allow cameras to document parts of his romance in the second series of his reality TV show.

The football legend, who is also an actor, enjoyed success with series one of the show called ‘Vinnie Jones In The Country’ on Amazon Prime. He is said to be preparing to film a second season of the show, which will focus on his personal life as well following him as he continues to take on 2000 acres of West Sussex countryside and a host of over-ambitious farmyard build projects.

The first season aired with six episodes back in 2023, and since it aired Jones has found love with PA Emma Frost. Viewers did see Frost in the first series and viewers commented then that the pair appeared to be close. The couple met while filming the show, and we now know that romance did follow. In the new series, viewers are expected to see the romantic relationship between the two blossom.

Jones was previously married for more than 25 years to his childhood sweetheart Tanya Terry before she died in 2019 after a cancer battle. It has been said that Jones has asked the production crew for filming around his new romance be ‘sensitive’ to the fact he lost his wife five years ago.

A source told ’The Sun’: “’In The Country’ was a sensation when it first aired, because it showed a very different side to Vinnie, who most people think of as a hardman on the pitch and the movie screen. More of a surprise is the fact Vinnie and Emma’s relationship will be seen on screen for the first time. They actually fell in love during the creation of the first series, and eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted the signs that they were growing closer.

“But Vinnie is very conscious of the sensitivities surrounding his new relationship. The loss of beloved Tanya still feels raw to her friends and family. The last thing he would want to do is upset anyone, but he also wants to be honest and open.” The Sun also reports that filming for the series will begin filming next month, though it is not known when the show will air.

It comes just weeks after, Jones opened up to the Mirror about his relationship with Frost, crediting him with helping him mend his broken heart following the death of his wife. He said: “You know, after four months, four years, five years, 10 years, you just keep moving forwards, the grief is always going to be in there. It's how other things can control it. It's how much the flower can grow and bloom.” He went on to describe his relationship with Emma as “fantastic” and said: “Moving forwards, we meet other people that we are fond of and we fall in love with and vice versa.”

While we await further details of the new series, you can watch series one of ‘Vinnie Jones In The Country’ now on Amazon Prime Video.