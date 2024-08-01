Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Top Gear presenter, Jeremy Clarkson, has revealed plans for his newly acquired Cotswolds pub, The Windmill.

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed what he wants to do with his latest acquisition - a Cotswold pub. The Top-Gear-presenter-turned-farmer has his sights set on expanding the business by extending alcohol licences and erecting a temporary structure outdoors.

Coughing up “less than one million” for The Windmill and five acres of countryside, near the village of Burford in Oxfordshire, Clarkson has now put forward plans for the run-down establishment which he claims was also a former ‘dogging’ site. The 64-year-old has submitted a new licensing application to West Oxfordshire District Council - which hopes to expand the pub's ability to sell alcohol on its site to outdoors.

Clarkson also hopes to include a bar on the first floor and include a 'temporary tent' on the grounds. In documents submitted to support the proposal, the applicant wrote: "To update the floor plans to include a bar on the first floor, extend the licensable area outside the premises and include a temporary tent in a fixed location."

The disruption caused by Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop in Chadlington has attracted some criticism from neighbours but inhabitants of nearby Asthall have so far given Clarkson’s plans to move into the hospitality business the benefit of the doubt.

Tom Walker, 51, who farms livestock and arable, was confident Clarkson’s arrival would buoy the local farming community. “He’s already spoken to some of the farmers and talked about using their produce,” Tom said. “I think he does a lot of good for farming.”

Jeremy Clarkson buys The Windmill pub near Burford, Orfordshire - once "famous dogging site". Picture: SWNS/PA | SWNS/PA

Tom, who runs the farm with his cousin John, did have some reservations about the influx of motorists however. He said: “I am worried about the traffic - they will hopefully come off the main road. I think it will do more good than harm.”

Neighbour Derek Netherton, 79, who rents out an Airbnb in the village, was also optimistic about The Windmill’s new owner. He said: “We are excited for the extra custom, but we’re apprehensive about the noise. With a bit of luck the traffic will stay on the A40, as the roads are very narrow.”

It wasn’t quite a 100% approval rating from residents though. When asked for their reaction to Clarkson’s purchase, one person, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Am I allowed to swear? I’ve never been keen on him to be honest.”

A spokesperson for West Oxfordshire District Council said: “We have received an application to vary the Premise Licence at the Windmill Restaurant. It will follow the legal process for an application for this type which starts with a 28 day public consultation before the council determines the request in line with national guidelines, taking into account any feedback received.”

Along with a new name, Clarkson has also set out his intentions to ban “noisy TVs”, encourage traditional pub games, serve only British produce, and hand out a free pint of Hawkstone to farmers. The pub is not expected to open until later this year to allow time for refurbishments, and a wedding booked in before the purchase, to take place.