Jeremy Clarkson was reportedly offered £200 million for a three series deal with Amazon Prime of his TV show Clarkson’s Farm, a look at how much he is worth.

Although Jeremy Clarkson has previously revealed that Diddly Squat made just £114 a year from trading after expenses, The Mirror reported that Jeremy Clarkson was allegedly offered £200 million for a three series deal with Amazon Prime to do Clarkson’s Farm.

So, just how much is Jeremy Clarkson worth and how did he make his money? After beginning his career as a motoring journalist at the Rotherham Advertiser, Jeremy Clarkson joined Top Gear as a presenter back in 1988 and remained there for a decade before coming back in 2022.

The BBC and Jeremy Clarkson parted ways in 2015 after he punched a producer in a late-night row. In the lead up to the incident, his co-presenter James May told the Out to Lunch podcast that “There was a huge amount of pressure at the time.

“I hate the idea of being smug about it, but we were the world’s biggest factual entertainment show- the biggest one in history, possibly.

“At that point (in 2015) it was reckoned it had something like 3500-360 million viewers.

“It’s a huge number and there is a pressure to keep it up. Occasionally it will boil over in one way or another.

“If we were AC/DC or Led Zeppelin, or the Rolling Stones and we were throwing up out the back of Rolls Royces or occasionally giving somebody a slap…

“Or if we were a professional football team misbehaving in a nightclub, people would go 'oh that's terrible, those rock stars...'

“It wasn't really that different, being Top Gear. And on the whole, I think we behaved quite well.”

The Daily Mail reported that “Following the incident, May said he felt 'morally obliged' to stand by his co-presenters, saying: “That was a bad moment, but everybody's had one, they just tend not to be as public as he was.

“You're sort of morally obliged to do what the vast majority of the viewers want.

“Some of the viewers were very annoyed about it, but a lot of them wanted to see us stay together.'

In 2016, Jeremy Clarkson apologised to the Top Gear producer Oisin Tymon he punched and settled a £100,000 racial discrimination and injury claim. “I would like to say, sorry, once again, to Oisin Tymon for the incident and its regrettable aftermath,” he said.

Jeremy Clarkson also said in 2016 that “I want to reiterate that none of this was in any way his fault.

“I would also like to make it clear that the abuse he has suffered since the incident is unwarranted and I am sorry too that he has had to go through that.

“I am pleased that the matter is now resolved. Oisin was always a creatively exciting part of Top Gear and I wish him every success with his future projects.”