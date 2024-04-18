Clarkson’s Farm season 3 will be returning to Amazon Prime Video sooner than you think. The documentary series has revealed a new trailer just ahead of its release and it promises another packed series.

From Clarkson trying his hand at raising pigs and goats, there will be plenty of laughter and tears along the way as the farm deals with it’s most challenging season yet after being served an Enforcement Notice shutting down its restaurant.

One clip from the trailer shows Clarkson’s girlfriend Lisa Hogan in floods of tears after a tragic loss on the farm whilst Clarkson comforts as she sobs into his arms. Here’s everything you need to know about Clarkson’s Farm season 3.

What happens in the Clarkson’s Farm season 3 trailer?

The Clarkson’s Farm season 3 trailer has been released by Amazon Prime and it’s not all smooth sailing this time around. It kicks off with news that the farm has been served an Enforcement Notice, with Clarkson telling the team, they have to “cease use of any part of the land as a restaurant or café”, effectively closing their farm restaurant.

In happier news, Clarkson announces he has made a “big decision”, as he tells Kaleb: “I've made you farm manager!” Adding: “Why don't we make it a competition, who can make the most money, me out of unfarmed land or you out of farmed land.”

Clarkson also reveals that his next plan is to bring pigs to the farm to live on his unfarmed land, declaring: “I've got a new thing, pigs! It will be fun to have little piglets running around!” However, caring pigs isn’t as easy as it seems as the next scene shows Clarkson and girlfriend Lisa trying to herd them in the pouring rain, with Clarkson discovering one of them has been “sick in his pocket”.

There are heart breaking scenes when one of the baby piglets is born “weak as hell” and struggling to survive. Lisa bursts into tears, sobbing as Clarkson comforts her by putting his arm around her.

Whilst in lighter moments, Clarkson also tackles a mushroom infestation and looking after goats, which sees him scream “f**k me”, after he gets kicked by one in a very sensitive area.

When is the release date for Clarkson’s Farm season 3?