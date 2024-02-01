Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The release date for season 3 of Clarkson's Farm has finally been announced by Amazon Prime.

Fans of the beloved series which follows former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson and the day-to-day running of his Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire, had been concerned the series had been cancelled by Prime, with rumours circulating in January 2023 that the presenter had been dropped by the streaming platform.

In newly released first-look images of the upcoming series, Clarkson is seen standing next to farming contractor Kaleb Cooper, holding a piglet. In another photo, the duo are photographed standing next to Clarkson’s partner Lisa Hogan and Diddly Squat Farm team members Gerald Cooper and “Cheerful” Charlie Ireland.

Clarkson has owned the land in the Cotswolds since 2008 and has been running the farm since 2019. He recently got in hot water with his local council over planning permission for a farm restaurant, with the incident expected to feature in the new series.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Clarkson's Farm season 3 on Amazon Prime.

When is Clarkson's Farm season 3 coming out?

Clarkson's Farm season 3 will be coming out on Amazon Prime Video on May 3, 2024. The third instalment in the series it will follow the day-to-day running of Diddly Squat Farm alongside the issues it has recently faced, including failing crops, rising prices and a run-in with the council over the opening of a restaurant which allegedly didn't have planning permission.

Is there a trailer?

Amazon Prime have not yet released a trailer for Clarkson's Farm season 3, when they do, we'll be the first to let you know.

What is Clarkson's Farm season 3 about?

Clarkson's Farm season 3 will show the day-to-day running of Diddley Squat Farm, along with Clarkson's plan to turn a profit from using hundreds of acres of unfarmed land, including woodland and hedgerows. Other schemes will involve goats, pigs, mushrooms, nettles and deer.

The farm has faced a number of challenges recently, including a run-in with the local authority after Clarkson allegedly opened a restaurant without planning permission, which West Oxfordshire District Council then shut down.

Will there be a Clarkson's Farm season 4?

In September 2023, it was reported by Deadline that Clarkson's Farm had been renewed for a fourth season, with Amazon Prime in "active talks with Clarkson over Season 4". Whilst there has been nothing officially confirmed, the reported stated that “discussions have been positive and there is ambition on both sides to bring the show back”.

Is there a new Grand Tour on Amazon Prime?

