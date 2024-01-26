Jeremy Clarkson. (Picture: Amazon)

A recent health scare led to Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson losing a stone in weight, the presenter has revealed.

The 63-year-old was on a luxury wellness retreat when he started feeling unwell, and anxious due to health concerns. Heading home abruptly, he ended up having a 5cm cyst removed from his back.

Now, Clarkson has revealed that the ordeal also meant he lost a stone in weight in the process.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "Lisa took me to a health farm and, well, it was so miserable there that I thought, 'I've got to have this cyst taken out at some point, I may as well go now'. So I checked out of the whole place and checked into hospital, because it was more fun having an operation than eating juniper berries all day long.

"I did actually lose a stone though — mind you, half of that was probably the cyst. But it wasn't cancer. It was never going to be cancerous though — I wasn't in the mood.

"They tell us what we should be doing to keep fit, and even if we have the inclination to pay attention, we never have the time nor the will to do anything about it."