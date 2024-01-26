Homes Under the Hammer star Tommy Walsh was also recently axed by BBC

Homes Under The Hammer star Tommy Walsh has revealed he was diagnosed with lung cancer - just days after being canned from the programme.

The 67-year-old found himself off the BBC show following a presenter shake-up. Then, just days later, he shared his diagnosis to a crowd at The Swallows Head & Neck Cancer conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walsh joined Homes Under The Hammer in 2021 alongside original presenter Martin Roberts and retired footballer Dion Dublin.

In a video of his speech at the conference, he said: "I had a chest infection, had to go to the doctor and they sent me up to hospital for a CT scan and they think there's a three centimetre tumour in the lung. I was weighing up whether or not to tell you about this but I felt it would be unfair if I was to leave this and I didn't tell you.

"I just buried myself in my work and then went along for the day surgery where the lumps were removed under a general anaesthetic.

"It was only then that it sort of hit me that this could actually be serious and I could have breast cancer, like my relatives."