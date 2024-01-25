Frances Kavanagh, 44 from Bristol, found herself with cervical cancer after doctors botched her smear test results. (Picture: Irwin Mitchell)

A mum found herself cervical cancer after doctors incorrectly recorded her abnormal smear test - meaning she wasn’t offered a procedure to remove pre-cancerous cells.

Frances Kavanagh, 44, was diagnosed with cervical cancer eight years after undergoing a routine screening appointment. Her results showed high-grade cell changes, which should have prompted the offer of a procedure to remove the cells.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Frances, from Bristol, was told the changes had been borderline and advised to attend a routine follow-up smear test.

In June 2017, another test revealed severe cell changes – and Frances was diagnosed with cervical cancer, which had spread to her lymph nodes. Frances underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and brachytherapy, developing bowel, bladder and kidney problems after the gruelling treatment.

She now has a permanent stoma and has been told that she may need a kidney transplant in the future. She has also been left with an expected reduction in her long-term survival.

Frances, who has two children, Chloe, 27, and Karlos, 24, and three grandchildren, was given the all-clear after her intense treatment, but still lives with the effects of her illness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s almost impossible to find the words to describe what the last few years have been like," she said. "After my third smear test when I was told I had severe cells changes, deep down I knew it was serious, but nothing still prepared me for the news that it was cancer. I was absolutely devastated.

"The treatment, particularly while trying to come to terms with my diagnosis was difficult, not just physically but emotionally. It was gruelling and I suffered extreme fatigue, lost weight and started developing problems with my bladder.

"While I’ve been told that I’m cancer free I remain nervous that it might come back. I now also have to live with my other issues which have a profound effect on me. My family have been amazing through all of this and I’m so thankful to them for their support. I’d be lost without them.

"If I’d have been told my initial smear result was abnormal and the best option would be to have the cells removed, I absolutely would have agreed to the procedure. I wouldn’t wish anyone to go through what I have."

Frances Kavanagh, 44 from Bristol, found herself with cervical cancer after doctors botched her smear test results. (Picture: Irwin Mitchell)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frances went to medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell for help getting the specialist rehabilitation and support she requires. Following legal submissions by the firm, University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust admitted a breach of duty in that Frances’ 2009 smear test was incorrectly reported.

It admitted that if her test had been correctly reported, she would have been referred for an assessment and offered a procedure to remove cells.

If Frances had undergone the procedure she would have avoided the development of invasive cancer, the requirement for chemotherapy and radiotherapy and its side effects, as well as the reduction in her long-term survival.

James Pink, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Frances, said: "The last few years and coming to terms with her diagnosis and its impact has been incredibly difficult for not only Frances but her family. Understandably she had a number of concerns about her diagnosis and whether more could have been done to prevent her cancer developing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"While nothing can make up for what she’s been through and continues to face, we’re pleased that we’ve at least been able to secure Frances the answers she deserves. Worrying issues in the care she received have been admitted. We’re now working with the Trust to secure a settlement so Frances can access the specialist therapies she requires because of her cancer.