A wedding DJ who filmed himself urinating on a cancer patient and posted it online has been jailed.

Leigh Brookfield pleaded guilty to common assault following the incident, which took place at Llanelli Tennis and Squash Club on Boxing Day. During a sentencing at Llanelli Magistrates' Court, Brookfield was handed a 14-week sentence.

The court heard that Brookfield had filmed himself urinating on Peter Barton, who had previously made clear to the DJ that he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. Brookfield is said to have replied to Mr Barton "sorry to hear that, bud" as he urinated on him after being told he was undergoing cancer treatment.

Mr Barton told the court that he was unaware that Brookfield was urinating on him until he saw the video online. In his victim impact statement which was read aloud to the court, Mr Barton said he was "devastated" by the incident, adding: "I couldn't believe someone would do this to someone else. I went into the town to get some bread and I heard someone say: 'Look it's the man from Facebook'. It was extremely upsetting to know that people had seen this video and people are recognising me because of the video."

Llanelli Tennis and Squash Club said in a statement after the incident that the club was "devastated" by Brookfield's actions and banned him from the club for life. The statement said: "We are a family-friendly club and are devastated that our name has been bought into this despicable act by a person who has no association with the club and through no fault of our own."

The court was also told that Brookfield was "appalled by himself" with the mitigating lawyer stating that "very little" could be said in Mr Brookfield's favour". He added that the incident has provided a "wake-up call" to Brookfield.

