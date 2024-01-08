Jeremy Clarkson announced the closure of his Diddly Squat Farm Shop from his Amazon Prime series

Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop in Oxfordshire closed on Sunday, leaving expectant customers ‘gutted’. The shop is a product of Clarkson’s Amazon venture, Clarkson’s Farm, which sees the former Top Gear presenter try his hand at sustainable country living.

The shop first opened in 2020 and has previously been closed throughout January and February. When it reopened in 2023, long queues formed as visitors were eager to pay the famous shop a visit.

Diddly Squat has been at the centre of several battles with the local council over expansion plans - with proposals for an on-site restaurant knocked back, but a car park extension permitted. Fans of the Clarkson’s Farm series may be wondering what the shop’s closure means for the show - this is everything we know so far:

Diddly Squat Farm Shop has closed

Why has Diddly Squat Farm Shop closed?

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop, which features on the hit Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm, has closed temporarily. The announcement was made on the farm shop’s Facebook page yesterday (January 7).

Some social media users were disappointed with the news - one wrote: “Absolutely gutted you guys are shut, booked a holiday for a couple of days this week, from Lincoln to nearby to Diddly Squat Farm Shop to finally be able to visit. I guess I will have to take another holiday”

Another wrote: “looking forward to calling in as been wanting to come over for a very long time”.

The reason for the sudden closure has not been disclosed, but disappointed shoppers will still be able to buy the shop’s produce such as Bee Juice Rum, and Cow Juice Vodka from the online shop, which remains open.

Will the Diddly Squat Farm Shop reopen?

It’s good news for Chipping Norton locals, as Diddly Squat is not closing for good - in fact the shop is expected to reopen on March 1 this year, meaning that it will only be closed for less than three months.

The regular opening hours for the farm shop when it reopens will be 9.30am - 4.30pm Thursday - Sunday.

Has Clarkson’s Farm been cancelled?