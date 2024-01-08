Apply to be on the next series of BBC’s The Repair Shop now

If you have a treasured item in need of some TLC, you can apply to be on the next series of BBC series The Repair Shop.

The current season comes to an end on Wednesday January 10, but applications are open for future episodes of the show, which is set to return to our screens this year.

The series follows a team of expert restorers as they work their magic on special items and heirlooms brought in by members of the public. The series is produced for the BBC by Ricochet - this is how you can apply to be on the show:

How can you apply to be on the next series of The Repair Shop?

To apply to be on the new series, visit the application form on the Ricochet website. Firstly, you will need to fill out basic personal information including your name, date of birth, email address, and phone number.

Next you will need to answer questions about the item you hope to have restored, such as how old it is, how long you have owned it, how it came to be damaged, why you want it to be restored, and why it has emotional value to you. You will also need to attach at least one photo of the item.

The application also states that by including a short video of up to 4 minutes long introducing yourself and your item, your application will be fast tracked.

Ricochet states that to make your application stand out you should include as much information about the item as possible and attach a video.

What are the conditions for applying for The Repair Shop?

To be eligible to apply for the new series of The Repair Shop you must also confirm that you are 18 or over, that you own the item or have the authority to give it to the Repair Shop for restoration, and that you give the programme responsibility to do whatever they think is necessary to repair the item.

You must also disclose if you or any of your immediate family are an employee of Ricochet Limited BBC or have been in the last year.

When is the application deadline for The Repair Shop?

Currently, Ricochet has not listed a deadline for applications - as at least two more seasons are planned, it is possible that applications will be open indefinitely. However, it is best to apply soon as they could be closed at any time.

When is the new series of The Repair Shop on TV?

