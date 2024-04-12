Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jeremy Clarkson is rumoured to be interested in a Cotswolds pub, currently up for sale - and locals have welcomed the news. The Grade II listed Coach & Horses Inn, in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire, currently stands empty but that could be set to change if the Top Gear star takes it on.

Council insiders have reportedly said the 63-year-old is interested in buying the boozer near to Clarkson’s brewery where Clarkson’s Hawkstone Lager is produced. The beer uses barley grown on his Diddly Squat Farm, also just up the road, across the border in Oxfordshire.

Despite Clarkson’s widely reported rows with neighbours at the farm, villagers in Bourton seem to be largely positive about news of the controversial TV presenter’s move into the publican trade. Tom Carty, 37, who is manager of the Willow Pub in Bourton-on-the-Water said: "It will be good for the village. He's a very high profile character.

"In this area we are always looking for more reasons for tourists to come and if this brings more tourists in this direction that is a good thing. From my point of view it’s more positive than negative.

"There have been rumours for months about that site being purchased by Jeremy Clarkson. I don't know what's happened but it looks like he's back on the hunt for it. The pub would suit him really well; it's opposite his brewery so why wouldn't you want a site like that?"

Jeremy Clarkson is rumoured to be interested in the Grade II listed Coach & Horses Inn, in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire. Picture: Tom Wren / SWNS

The pub in question sits on a main road and used to be an Indian Restaurant, which was popular with locals. Slav Wiswieski, 41, the assistant manager of the Willow Pub who lives in Bourton-on-the-Water said it used to be the "best Indian restaurant in the village" before it shut last year.

"It used to be open until late, and they used to do a British Sunday carvery even though it was Indian," he said. "I knew the people who ran it, they were very friendly and polite.

"There would always be something extra if you ordered anything. Great customer service and the food would be absolutely delicious there as well."

He said he hopes Jeremy Clarkson buys the pub and added: "I reckon Jeremy Clarkson buying the pub would bring much more to the village because of the name, obviously.

“He already has this teepee close by and that one is absolutely brilliant as well and when it is nice weather people sit outside with live music and food trucks. He's running a good business and there's massive opportunity there."

However, some residents have expressed some concerns at the number of tourists the new pub could attract, and whether there would be enough room for them to park. "I suppose the only concern you would think is obviously the car aspect - he would just have to do it right," said Rachel Heath, 52, director of Cotswold China and Cookware, from Chipping Norton.

"I suppose he's got car parking across the road at the brewery so if the small car park filled he could reroute people over the road - it's not that far away. I think it's great and I think it will be good for the area and great for his brewery, but it is only a small car park at that pub and I think he personally would attract a lot of people so he would have to make sure car parking is sorted, but he probably can sort it as [the carpark] is over the road [from the pub]."

Younger residents of Bourton are also excited at the prospect of the pub re-opening. Izzy Jordan, 22, a bartender at the Old Manse who lives in Bourton said everyone used to go to the Coach and Horses because it would stay open the latest.

"It's been closed since September," she said. "You could go out later there and it would be good for young people. The latest pub at the moment is open until 11pm so it's not good for young people around here really.

"It would be nice to have somewhere to go other than just going home. I used to go there with my boyfriend for dinner. It was really nice with really good food."

Jeremy Clarkson is said to be interested in buying a pub in the Cotswolds village of Bourton-on-the-Water, just outside Cheltenham in Gloucestershire. Picture: Tom Wren / SWNS

Grace Moeller, 22, who works with Izzy, added: "If it opened up again, it would be really good and we would definitely go again. Everyone would get out for live music - that would be really good.

"Music nights would be good. I don't think there would be many complaints because it's quite far away."

Ashleigh Rainbow, 21, who works as bar staff at the Duke of Wellington pub and lives in Bourton agrees. She said: "I do enjoy going on local pub crawls around here, and I heard the brewery is doing really well so I probably would visit his pub.